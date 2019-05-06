Deadline for Sri Lankans to surrender swords, knives extended

Sri Lankan authorities on Monday extended a deadline for the public to surrender swords and large knives.

The police on Saturday had requested the public to handover the weapons before Monday midnight, reported.

On Monday, the deadline was extended till Wednesday midnight.

The call came as investigations into the gruesome April 21 bombings in the island nation that killed 253 people and injured over 500 others, were continuing.

have seized a large number of weapons from various parts of the country since April 21.

Sunday marked two weeks since the bombings that targeted churches and hotels, majority in the capital Colombo.

