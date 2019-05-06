Varuna is largest Indo-French naval exercise to date

The 17th edition of 'Varuna', an Indo-French naval exercise which is underway off Goa, is the largest ever joint exercise undertaken by the two navies yet, and represents the climax of the strengthened maritime co-operation between and France, statements issued by both navies said on Monday.

The statement, which was released at a held onboard INS Mumbai, that is participating in the exercise, also said that the harbour and sea phases of the exercise from May 1 to May 6 and from May 7 to May 10, respectively, are aimed at honing skills for naval operations across a broad spectrum, with increased focus on tactical scenarios.

The second sea phase is scheduled to be held at the end of May in Djibouti, located on the Horn of

"It will be the largest every conducted exercise with 11 of and Frances's most modern units, including two aircrafts and two submarines....," a statement issued by the said.

"Exercise is the climax of our strengthened maritime co-operation," it added.

Participating in the maritime exercise are the French Navy's FNS Charles de Gaulle, two destroyers, FNS Forbin and FNS Provence, the frigate FNS Latouche-Treville, the tanker FNS Marne and a nuclear submarine.

The is represented by INS Vikramaditya, destroyer INS Mumbai, the Teg-class frigate, INS Tarkash, the Shishumar-class submarine INS Shankul, and the Deepak-class fleet tanker INS Deepak.

Before arriving in Goa, the French Charles de Gaulle, which incidentally is back in operation after a major midlife refit, had participated in a fully integrated 'Operation Inherent Resolve' against the ISIS, and an anti-submarine exercise in the Gulf of

"The series of operations scheduled in the coming days are very ambitious. Year after year we have continually increased the complexity of and this edition underscores the enhanced level of our inter-operability," said the Rear Admiral

The in its statement said that and have traditionally shared close and friendly relations, which have gained momentum over the past two decades and cooperation has been enhanced in multiple sectors of mutual interest.

"Armed forces of both countries have achieved a high level of inter-operability with

each other through regular defence exercises. Exercise Varuna has grown in scale, scope and complexity over the years, underscoring the shared interest and commitment of both nations in promoting maritime security," the statement said.

"The first (sea) phase will be held off from May 7 to 10, and would include anti-submarine exercises, live firing drills, naval helicopter operations, and basic to advanced level exercises for carrier borne fighter aircraft," the statement added.

