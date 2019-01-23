JUST IN
Business Standard

Indian, Pakistani troops trade heavy fire on LoC

IANS  |  Jammu 

Indian and Pakistani troops traded heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday.

Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand accused the Pakistan Army of continuing "its nefarious activities along the LoC.

"Around 4 p.m., Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by using small arms fire and mortars in Mendhar sector.

"The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively. Intermittent firing exchanges are continuing," he added.

--IANS

sq/mr

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 20:38 IST

