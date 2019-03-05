U-17 star Jadhav set for three-month training stint at Blackburn Rovers

Having impressed in the Under-17 World Cup, FC forward is set to take his next big step - a three-month training stint at ?



The Kolhapur-based will become the first Indian professional to train in England when he joins the at Brockhall village, Lancashire.

"For someone coming from a small place in Kolhapur, it's a dream come true for me," Jadhav, who played in all the three matches for hosts at the Under-17 World Cup, told PTI before leaving for Lancashire.

"I'm looking forward to this stint. was a big experience and this is equally big and it keeps me on track with the mission when I left home as a nine-year-old kid," the left-footed striker said.

Having started his journey under Jaideep Angiwal of Krida Prabodhini school in Pune, the striker was picked by FC where he joined the Under-15 side before progressing to the Under-17s.

He was spotted by Nicolai during an U-17 trial in and since then he has been a constant member of the youth side.

"I would like to thank Blackburn Rovers FC for believing in me and my ability, and inviting me to train at their world class academy."



Jadhav also thanked Balaji Rao, owner of Blackburn Rovers Club, his agent of sports, and FC for the support.

Blackburn Rovers -- one of only six champions of the alongside Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and - are owned by Venkys London Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pune-based

Owner of Blackburn Rovers Rao said the club wants to help young Indian talent.

"Our Academy at Blackburn Rovers is one of the finest Category 1 Academy in the UK. This training stint will definitely help Aniket to develop technically as a player, which will in turn contribute to the improvement of his performances on the pitch.

"We want to support young talented footballers in the best way possible to help improve the Indian national team's performances and ranking on the world stage," Rao said.

Mukul Choudari of FC also hailed Jadhav's achievement.

"We are very happy for Aniket. In fact, very rarely do Indian football players get such an opportunity and if they get it at this age, it is just fantastic, as this will only help him grow and enhance his skills further.

"It is going to be a win-win for everybody. As Jamshedpur FC, we congratulate Aniket for his talent and the opportunity that he's got, which we are sure he will make the best of and come back as a much better and make us proud.

