Indian women's league to kick off in Ludhiana

IANS  |  Ludhiana 

Top female players of the country and from abroad will take part in the Indian Women's League (IWL) which is set to kick-off at the Guru Nanak Stadium here on Sunday.

Defending champions Rising Student's Club kick-off the 2018-19 IWL edition as they face-off against Gokulam Kerala FC on Sunday.

As many as 12 teams, which are divided into two groups of six each, are set to participate in the tournament.

Group I consists of Rising Student's Club, Gokulam, FC Alakhpura, Hans Women Football Club, Central SSB Women Football Club and Panjim Footballers.

Group II consists of Manipur Police, Sethu FC Bangalore United FC, SAI-STC Cuttack, FC Kolhapur City, and Baroda Football Academy.

First Published: Fri, May 03 2019. 18:40 IST

