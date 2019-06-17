IndiGo prefers CFM over Pratt & Whitney for $20 bn engine order

-
India's largest carrier IndiGo on Monday said it had placed an order worth $20 billion with CFM International for LEAP-1A engines to power 280 Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft.
"The contract, which includes spare engines and an overhaul support agreement, is valued at more than $20 billion at list price. To support its new LEAP-1A fleet, IndiGo also signed a long-term Service Agreement," the Gurugram-based carrier said in a statement.
The airline's shift to CFM follows numerous technical glitches with Pratt & Whitney engines that led to frequent grounding of its aircraft.
Delivery of the first LEAP-1A-powered A320neo is scheduled in 2020.
"We are pleased to partner with CFM for our next batch of Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft," said Riyaz Peermohamed, Chief Aircraft Acquisition and Financing Officer of IndiGo.
He further said that the CFM LEAP engine will allow IndiGo to maintain its strong focus on lowering operating costs and delivering fuel efficiency with high standards of reliability.
With its fleet of over 230 aircraft, IndiGo operates about 1,400 daily flights to 54 domestic and 19 international destinations.
