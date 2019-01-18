DGCA restricts P&W powered Airbus A320 Neo aircraft from flying to Port Blair

-
Civil aviation regulator DGCA has restricted budget airlines IndiGo and GoAir's flight services operated on Airbus A320 Neo aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines to Port Blair.
A public notice issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday read: "The restriction imposed on flight operations to Port Blair with A320 NEO aircraft."
The two budget airlines operate the Airbus A320 Neo aircraft fitted with P&W 1100 series engines.
The restriction comes after the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the DGCA held a meeting with IndiGo, GoAir, engine manufacturer P&W and aircraft maker Airbus on January 8 to review safety-related incidents with Airbus A320 Neo aircraft, powered by P&W.
Consequently, it was decided that civil aviation regulator will issue an "Additional Directive" on safety protocols for P&W engines which power Airbus A320 aircraft.
On Thursday, the regulator also directed the airlines to "... Create awareness among cabin and cockpit crew about odor or burning smell or smoke (even if slightest) during approach phase and positive reporting to cockpit crew for necessary action."
Besides, additional measures like "Inspection of 3rd stage LPT blade" at every weekly inspection among others have been mandated.
