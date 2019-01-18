DGCA restricts P&W powered Airbus A320 Neo aircraft from flying to Port Blair

Civil regulator DGCA has restricted budget airlines and GoAir's operated on Neo powered by Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines to

A public notice issued by the of Civil (DGCA) on Thursday read: "The restriction imposed on flight operations to with NEO "

The two budget airlines operate the Neo fitted with P&W 1100 series engines.

The restriction comes after the Ministry of Civil and the DGCA held a meeting with IndiGo, GoAir, P&W and on January 8 to review safety-related incidents with Neo aircraft, powered by P&W.

Consequently, it was decided that civil aviation regulator will issue an "Additional Directive" on for P&W engines which power aircraft.

On Thursday, the regulator also directed the airlines to "... Create awareness among cabin and crew about odor or burning smell or smoke (even if slightest) during approach phase and positive reporting to crew for necessary action."

Besides, additional measures like "Inspection of 3rd stage LPT blade" at every weekly inspection among others have been mandated.

