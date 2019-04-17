IndiGo undergoing safety audits by aviation regulator

-
Low-cost airline IndiGo said on Wednesday it is undergoing an audit by the aviation regulator over Pratt & Whitney engines issues.
"We confirm that there is currently a Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) audit on IndiGo, which is combined with the annual main base audit," it said in a statement.
IndiGo has Pratt & Whitney powered Airbus A320 neo planes which have been facing problems with these engines since their fleet induction three years ago.
The DGCA is also reportedly conducting a special safety audit of the airline's operations and engineering.
The budget carrier said its operation is run in even more stringent ways as prescribed by regulatory framework.
"IndiGo has received a limited number of show-cause notices. The airline has responded accordingly and we can only comment on this matter after we have a discussion with DGCA on this matter," it said.
