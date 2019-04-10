Indo-German partnership fosters research on big data

In a bid to promote the use of big data methods in biological applications, six Indian institutes of higher on Wednesday established the first joint Indo-German group (RTG).

The six institutes -- Indian Institutes of Technology at Guwahati, and Madras, University of Allahabad, and -- will with Germany's Heidelberg University, and (DBT) under the

The programme aims at setting up as many as 50 Ph.D. projects, on "Bio Big Data Science", which will be supervised by research teams consisting of leading Indian and German scientists.

"The topics of this group are highly relevant for developing the industry in both countries," Michael J. Winckler, at Heidelberg, said in a statement.

The first funding of the programme will be between 2019 and 2025 with an investment of three million euros each from Heidelberg and DBT, the statement said.

