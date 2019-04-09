JUST IN
Madras HC orders toll free number to report harassment

IANS  |  Chennai 

The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered the Tamil Nadu government to set up an exclusive toll free number to enable students report sexual harassment.

Dismissing a case filed by two government school heads against their transfers, the court ordered setting up of toll free number in eight weeks' time.

Citing the increasing number of sexual harassment cases in educational institutions and "absence of seriousness" on the government's part in dealing with them, it ordered the toll free number be displayed on all school notice boards.

The court also ordered that the complaint should be acted upon within 24 hours of it being lodged

First Published: Tue, April 09 2019. 18:34 IST

