Madras HC orders toll free number to report harassment

-
ALSO READ
Pollachi sexual harassment case: NCW asks TN DGP take appropriate action against accused
Plea against report exonerating JNU prof of sexual harassment, HC seeks varsity reply
Tamil Nadu: Driver held for sexually abusing several women
FIR to be lodged on transgenders' complaint of sexual harassment, police tells HC
Sexual harassment case against teacher
-
The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered the Tamil Nadu government to set up an exclusive toll free number to enable students report sexual harassment.
Dismissing a case filed by two government school heads against their transfers, the court ordered setting up of toll free number in eight weeks' time.
Citing the increasing number of sexual harassment cases in educational institutions and "absence of seriousness" on the government's part in dealing with them, it ordered the toll free number be displayed on all school notice boards.
The court also ordered that the complaint should be acted upon within 24 hours of it being lodged
--IANS
vj/rs/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU