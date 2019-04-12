JUST IN
Infosys declares 210% final dividend payout

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Global software Infosys board on Friday recommended a final dividend of 210 per cent or Rs 10,50 per share of Rs 5 face value.

In a regulatory filing on the BSE, the IT behemoth said with an interim dividend of 140 per cent Rs 7 per share, the total dividend for the fiscal 2018-19 is 350 per cent or Rs 17.50 per share.

The company also bought back shares worth Rs 1,546 crore out of total buyback size of Rs 8,260 crore since March 20 after receiving regulatory approvals.

The company's blue-chip scrip, however, gained Rs 4.70 to close at Rs 797.85 when Friday trading ended on the BSE from Thursday's closing of Rs 743.15 and opening price of Rs 746. The shares also traded at a high of Rs 751.50 and a low of Rs 741 during the intra-day trading sessions./Eom.

First Published: Fri, April 12 2019. 22:32 IST

