TikTok added nearly 9 cr Indian users in Q1: Report

Despite facing flak for sleazy content on its platform, Chinese video sharing app is continuing its dramatic rise in India, adding 8.86 crore users in the first quarter of 2019, according to a new report.

This was 8.2 times more new installs than saw in the country in Q1 of last year, according to the analysis by mobile app intelligence firm

Owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance, became controversial in the past for illegally collecting personal information from children in the US and in other places for inappropriate content.

Hearing a petition filed by an advocate, the earlier this month asked the Centre to ban the app, saying it "encourages pornography" and is spoiling the future of youths and the minds of children.

But in terms of its reach, TikTok has just had its best first quarter ever, adding an estimated 188 million during Q1, according to data analysis by

"This marked a year-over-year increase of 70 per cent from Q1 2018, when 110 million users installed ByteDance's hit app for the first time," founder wrote in a blog post this week.

"This growth was largely driven by India, where an estimated 88.6 million new users flocked to the app last quarter," Yeh added.

Of these new installs in India, Play accounted for nearly 99 per cent of downloads.

TikTok was the third most installed app globally during Q1 2019 across the and Play, ranking behind only Facebook's WhatsApp and at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

"To date, Sensor Tower data shows that TikTok has been installed by more than 1.1 billion and Play users globally, and has grossed $80 million from in-app purchases," Yeh said.

