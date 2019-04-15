Ingmar Bergman actress Bibi Andersson dead

Swedish Andersson, who starred in 13 of veteran Ingmar Bergman's films, has died. She was 83.

The died here on Sunday.

confirmed her death to several outlets. had suffered a stroke in 2009 and was hospitalised, reports variety.com.

made a name herself after her type-defying role in 1966's "Persona" for which she received the award for best at the 4th Guldbagge Awards, the Swedish equivalent of Previous to the role, she was generally cast in more innocent parts, like "The Seventh Seal" and "Wild Strawberries".

won the silver bear for best actress as in 1963 for her work in Vilgot Sjoman's "The Mistress" and in 1968, she was nominated for best at the and Television Arts (BAFTAs) for her roles in both "Persona" and "Syskonbadd 1782".

After her "Persona" fame, she went on to work consistently throughout the 1960s and 1970s and accumulated roles in more than 50 films, including John Huston's "The Kremlin Letter" and Robert Altman's "Quintet".

Andersson had joined the Dramaten (Royal Dramatic Theatre) in her early years and continued to perform throughout her film career. In 1990, she began working as a theatre director, directing several plays for the Dramaten, Sweden's national stage.

She is survived by one child and her husband,

--IANS

dc/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)