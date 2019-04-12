The Tashkent Files review: Bit of truth mixed with lies, presented as fact

If you follow Vivek Agnihotri on Twitter, you’re not going to get very much more out of The Tashkent Files. Falsehood that is bent out of shape to resemble truth, controversial “facts” and convenient and catchy tags for people who don’t agree with you — all put together in a film that is likely to leave you with a headache.

If you’re ideologically aligned with Agnihotri, you’ll probably applaud the film’s dramatic “takedowns” of history, rationality and even democracy. I am almost tempted to give out spoilers so that one is ...