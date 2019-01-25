HC reserves order on Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea in INX media case

The on Friday reserved order on former P. Chidambaram's bail plea in the Media case.

Justice reserved the order after Chidambaram and the probe agencies concluded the arguments.

told the bench that custodial interrogation of the former was necessary as he was evasing and had given false information during his questioning.

The (ED) and the (CBI) have opposed the anticipatory bail plea of Chidambaram.

Chidambaram's Kapil Sibal said that there was no evidence against his client. He also apprised the court that investigation was almost over and sanction had been obtained by the to prosecute Chidambaram in the case.

Chidambaram is on interim protection from arrest granted by the

The court was hearing the plea from Chidambaram who sought protection from arrest from ED and CBI.

The ED and the CBI are probing how his son managed to get clearance from the (FIPB).

Karti was arrested on February 28 by the CBI for allegedly taking money to facilitate the FIPB clearance to Media in 2007 when his father was the Later, he was granted bail.

Karti's Chartered Accountant was arrested and he got bail later.

--IANS

akk/rs/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)