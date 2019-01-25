HC reserves order on Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea in INX media case

The Delhi High Court on Friday reserved order on former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's bail plea in the INX Media money laundering case.
Justice Sunil Gaur reserved the order after Chidambaram and the probe agencies concluded the arguments.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that custodial interrogation of the former Finance Minister was necessary as he was evasing and had given false information during his questioning.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have opposed the anticipatory bail plea of Chidambaram.
Chidambaram's counsel and senior advocate Kapil Sibal said that there was no evidence against his client. He also apprised the court that investigation was almost over and sanction had been obtained by the Finance Ministry to prosecute Chidambaram in the case.
Chidambaram is on interim protection from arrest granted by the Delhi High Court.
The court was hearing the plea from Chidambaram who sought protection from arrest from ED and CBI.
The ED and the CBI are probing how his son Karti Chidambaram managed to get clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB).
Karti was arrested on February 28 by the CBI for allegedly taking money to facilitate the FIPB clearance to INX Media in 2007 when his father was the Finance Minister. Later, he was granted bail.
Karti's Chartered Accountant S. Bhaskararaman was arrested and he got bail later.
