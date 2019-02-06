Ansal gave false info for passport, Delhi Police tells HC

-
ALSO READ
FIR lodged against Sushil Ansal for concealing criminal cases from passport authorities: HC told
HC orders enquiry into officers issuing passport to Sushil Ansal despite Uphaar tragedy
HC orders inquiry into passport issuance to Sushil Ansal
Uphaar case: Sushil Ansal misled Indian govt while applying for passport, says HC
HC seeks Centre's stand on plea for CBI probe into Sushil Ansal getting passport
-
An FIR was registered against real estate baron Sushil Ansal and some erring officials for concealing facts in his passport, the city police told the Delhi High Court on Wednesday.
The FIR was lodged on January 17 against Ansal and three police officials over charges of cheating and under the provisions of Passport Act.
The police told Justice Najmi Waziri that they are investigating the matter how Ansal got "clear" certificate in passport verification report despite 163 general complaints pending against him.
The police said that Ansal did not disclose the criminal cases pending against him when he had applied for the passport in 2013.
The court was hearing a plea by the Chairperson of Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT), Neelam Krishnamoorthy, who alleged that Ansal concealed or gave false information to the authorities for renewal of his passport.
The plea alleged that Ansal obtained the passport through illegal means by suppressing the most material information -- that he was facing criminal charges and had been convicted and sentenced for two years in the Uphaar fire tragedy.
--IANS
akk/nir
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU