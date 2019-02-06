Ansal gave false info for passport, Delhi Police tells HC

An FIR was registered against Sushil Ansal and some erring officials for concealing facts in his passport, the city police told the High Court on Wednesday.

The FIR was lodged on January 17 against Ansal and three police officials over charges of cheating and under the provisions of Passport Act.

The police told Justice that they are investigating the matter how Ansal got "clear" certificate in passport verification report despite 163 general complaints pending against him.

The police said that Ansal did not disclose the criminal cases pending against him when he had applied for the passport in 2013.

The court was hearing a plea by the of (AVUT), Neelam Krishnamoorthy, who alleged that Ansal concealed or gave false information to the authorities for renewal of his passport.

The plea alleged that Ansal obtained the passport through illegal means by suppressing the most material information -- that he was facing criminal charges and had been convicted and sentenced for two years in the Uphaar fire tragedy.

--IANS

akk/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)