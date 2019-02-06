Iran rebukes Trump's State of Union address

Iranian on Wednesday denounced US Donald Trump's address in which the defended his country's sanctions against and accused the regime of sponsoring terror.

took to to vent his protest against Trump's annual address to

"Iranians-including our Jewish compatriots-are commemorating 40 years of progress despite US pressure, just as again makes accusations against us at SOTU 2019," Zarif said.

"The US hostility has led it to support dictators, butchers and extremists, who have only brought ruin to our region," he added.

In his address on Tuesday, Trump contextualized his policy by castigating the regime for its anti-Semitism.

He said that "chants death to and threatens genocide against the Jewish people. We must never ignore the vile poison of anti-Semitism or those who spread its venomous creed".

The need to take a strong stance against Tehran, Trump implied, was evident in the attack at Pittsburgh's Synagogue, in which 11 people were killed - believed to be deadliest act of anti-Semitic violence in American history.

was thrown back into the diplomatic spotlight after Trump decided to pull out of the 2015 nuclear deal in May 2018 and draw up fresh sanctions against it, targeting and

The move came despite the fact that independent monitoring agencies and the remaining signatories, which included China, Russia, the UK, and France, insisted that had upheld its side of the bargain de-escalating its nuclear programme in exchange for the partial lifting of economic embargoes.

Trump has repeatedly branded as a sponsor of global terror and has accused it of nurturing Shia militias across the region, from Hezbollah in to the Houthis in

--IANS

soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)