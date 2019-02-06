Google adds new security updates celebrating 'Safer Internet Day'

As part of the "Safer Internet Day" celebrations, introduced two updates -- " Checkup" Chrome extension and a "Cross Account Protection" -- to protect apps, websites and user-accounts from possible third-party data breaches.

"We're always working to make sure your data is protected, whether you're using products or checking out your favourite websites and apps," Kurt Thomas, Security and Anti-Abuse Research Scientist, Google, wrote in a blog-post on Tuesday.

If detects a username and on a site from over the 4 billion credentials that have already been compromised, the Chrome extension would trigger an automatic warning and suggest a password-change, the post mentioned.

"We built ' Checkup' so that no one, including Google, can learn your account details. This is our first version of the 'Password Checkup', and we wll be refining in the coming months," Thomas said.

The "Cross Account Protection" has been designed as a for the apps and websites require a Google sign-in.

On implementing the tool, Google would be able to send information in case of an account hijacking attempt or other potential security and privacy threats to protect the users as well as the platform.

"We've designed the security events to be extremely limited to protect your privacy. We only share the fact that the security event happened, basic information about the event and information with apps where you have logged in with Google," Thomas added.

Google has developed these privacy-protecting techniques with the help of researchers at both Google and along with other major companies like Adobe, and the standards community at the (IETF).

"With technologies like 'Password Checkup' and Cross Account Protection, we're continuing to improve the security of our users across the internet, not just on Google. We'll never stop improving our defences to keep you safe online," Thomas said.

These new security updates from Google come as part of the "Safer Internet Day" celebrations.

