A CRPF trooper who was reportedly denied leave committed suicide by shooting himself in Jharkhand's district on Wednesday.

Police said that Birendra Kumar Rawat, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, went to his room after duty hours and shot himself with a service weapon.

He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

