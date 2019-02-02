Iran's Sardar Azmoun joins Zenit St Petersburg

Russian top-flight football team Zenit St Petersburg completed the signing of Iranian forward Sardar Azmoun, Tehran Times reported on Saturday.
The 24-year-old striker has signed a three-and-a-half year contract with Zenit, reports Xinhua news agency.
Sardar Azmoun scored 42 goals in 154 games for the Russian teams -- Rubin Kazan and Rostov -- in the last five-and-a-half years.
Azmoun has scored 28 goals in 46 matches for the Iran national team.
Ealier, Azmoun had been linked with a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Bayer Leverkusen and Club Brugge.
