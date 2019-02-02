Saina Nehwal glows in yellow at LFW

The audience cheered loudly as ace shuttler Nehwal took to the (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019 ramp with a glowing smile on her face. She says it was a "fantastic" experience.

"I think it is fantastic walking the ramp. It's always fun. I think this is my third or fourth time," told IANS.

She looked resplendent in a yellow lehenga choli by Chennai-based Vaani Raghupathy, who made her debut at this time.

"I think yellow looks good on me. I never thought I will be wearing yellow today but when I saw the outfit, I was happy as the colour always looks good on my skin tone," said.

She said it was wonderful to be able to do something most girls would dream of.

"It was a different experience... People support you and cheer for you because you are not regularly doing this and instead are on the court fighting it out.

This is something nice... doing a delicate walk," she said with a smile.

--IANS

rb/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)