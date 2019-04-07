Iran's top leader urges US forces exit from Iraq

Iran's Ayatollah on Saturday said that should consider the withdrawal of the US forces from the country, Financial Tribune daily reported.

"The presence of American military forces in regional states is to the detriment of these countries and the people in the region, so the needs to take action to urge Americans to pull out their troops from as soon as possible," said Khamenei during his meeting with visiting Iraqi

"If the US forces are entrenched in Iraq, it will become difficult to dislodge them in the long run," he explained, according to

Meanwhile, the Iraqi praised for standing by in hard times including during the battle against the terrorist groups.

arrived in Iran's capital on Saturday to discuss bilateral ties with the Iranian officials.

--IANS

