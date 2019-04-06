Former Army Vice Chief Sarath Chand joins BJP

Former Indian Army Vice Chief, Lt Gen Sarath Chand (retd) on Saturday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here at party headquarters in the presence of Union Minister Sushma Swaraj.
Chand, who hails from Kottarakkara, is the second Malayali after Lt Gen Philip Campose to hold the post of Vice Chief of Army Staff.
In his career spanning 38 years, Chand has been awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal, the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal and the Param Vishisht Seva Medal.
--IANS
