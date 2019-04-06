Soldier on leave killed by militants in J&K's Sopore

A soldier was killed by militants on Saturday when he was at his home in Jammu and Kashmir's town, police said.

Muhammad Rafiq Yatoo, of the Territorial Army, was shot and critically injured at his home in Warpora locality of and taken to hospital in a critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries, a said.

Yatoo was on leave from his unit, the said.

and paramilitary officers reached the spot immediately after the firing incident. The area has been surrounded for searches.

