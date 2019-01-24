Is paralysing Delhi's work not treason, questions Kejriwal

Accusing of restricting the works done by the government for the city, on Thursday questioned if the act of paralysing the national capital was not "treason".

"Don't know if Kanhaiya (Kumar) is guilty of treason, the law is investigating his case. On the other hand, Modiji restricted schools for children, hospitals, Mohalla Clinics, and CCTV cameras and tried to paralysed - Is this not treason," he tweeted in Hindi.

The has been attacking the Centre for restricting its various plans and projects through different Central agencies.

--IANS

nks/ksk

