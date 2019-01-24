Nawaz is outstanding: Rohit Shetty

Filmmaker has showered praises on after watching his portrayal of late patriarch in the forthcoming release "Thackeray", saying he is an outstanding

Rohit was interacting with the media at the special screening of the film on Wednesday here, when he said: "Nawaz is an outstanding and I think everyone says the same thing about him after the release of each of his

"There were a few scenes where the makers have shown young Balasaheb's life and in those scenes, he was looking exactly like the late supremo.

"It's a job full of responsibility for an actor to pull off a character of a public figure. But Nawaz has portrayed Balasaheb fabulously."

Talking about the film, the filmmaker said: "Obviously being born and brought up in Mumbai, we know about Balasaheb and I know the family personally.

"People know about his work but there are many people who don't know how he started and formed his political party so, makers of the film have done a really good job capturing his entire journey in a two and half hour film."

"It's a film to be seen for leadership because I consider him as a leader. He created a place for his party in through his vision and confidence.

"He worked for the betterment of people. I think his entire journey is very long so, at the end of the film, there is a sign of to be continued. I think the makers will come up with more parts and I wish them all the luck," Rohit added.

"Thackeray", a biopic on the late has been written by and directed by Abhijt Panse.

It stars and in lead roles. It will be released in Hindi, Marathi, and English languages.

The film is slated to release on January 25.

--IANS

iv/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)