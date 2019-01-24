Cohen postpones testimony, citing threats against family

US Donald Trump's former said that he was postponing his public congressional testimony scheduled for next month, citing "ongoing threats against his family" from the and his

"Due to ongoing threats against his family from Trump and Giuliani, as recently as this weekend, as well as Cohen's continued cooperation with ongoing investigations, by advice of counsel, Cohen's appearance will be postponed to a later date," quoted Cohen's as saying on Wednesday.

"Cohen wishes to thank Cummings for allowing him to appear before the and looks forward to testifying at the appropriate time.

"This is a time where Cohen had to put his family and their safety first," Davis added.

Earlier this month, Cohen had agreed to testify before the as a "commitment to cooperate and provide the American people with answers".

A source told on Wednesday that Cohen's wife and feel threatened by comments by the President and

It has been Cohen's intention to testify, but he has had reservations - and vacillated - because of concerns for his family given the Trump and statements, the source said.

Cohen's decision raises questions about whether he will ultimately testify publicly. He reports to prison for a three-year sentence on March 6.

Asked on Wednesday about Cohen citing the threats, Trump said: "Well I would say he's been threatened by the truth. He's only been threatened by the truth."

After Cohen's public testimony was announced on January 10, the President attacked him in a interview, suggesting without evidence that he was aware of damaging information about Cohen's family.

Then on Twitter, the President added: "Lying to reduce his jail time! Watch father-in-law!"

G

iuliani appeared on news shows over the weekend where he called Cohen "a serial liar".

--IANS

ksk

