J&K Governor reiterates readiness for peace talks

said here on Wednesday the government was ready for talks with anybody who would shun the gun and work for peace.

Speaking to media, Malik said, "Violence won't achieve anything. All those who resort to violence would have to return to normal life and pursue peace and development."

Stating that the government was committed to curb corruption, Malik said no stone would be left unturned to bring the corrupt to book.

Said replying to a question about the (ACB) raids at the headquarters, "We have acted on the basis of a RBI communication that expressed grave concern about the bank's management."

"We have acted to ensure that the functions as a healthy, The recent action is not against the bank, but those who misused their position," Subrahmanyam said.

The said the crusade against corruption had begun in and it would be taken to logical conclusion.

Malik blamed the media outside the state for demonising the situation, causing a lot of hardships to locals. "In my state (UP), people are killed everyday. Tourists are looted on the There is no news about these incidents. But are demonised even if a hat falls here," Malik said.

On the Lok Sabha elections, he expressed satisfaction, but regretted that political parties failed to persuade people to vote. "They (mainstream parties) have failed to get people to vote," he said.

The said he tried to persuade the local parties to participate in the panchayat polls, but they did not agree. "Yet, we conducted the elections to empower the people at the grassroots," he said.

On militancy in Kashmir, he said, " is in trouble. It is fatigued. It has started realising that it cannot break India, and yet it will keep doing certain things. Militant training camps are still active there. But we are neutralising the militants and new recruitments are also down," he said.

