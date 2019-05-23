Jagan Mohan Reddy to take oath as Andhra Pradesh CM on May 30: YSRCP leader

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will take oath as the new Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on May 30 in the temple town of Tirupati, a YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader said on Thursday.
YSRCP was heading for a landslide victory as it was leading on 152 seats in the 175-member Assembly.
Senior party leader Umareddy Venkateshwarlu told reporters that the newly elected YSRCP legislators will meet on Saturday to elect Jagan Mohan Reddy as their leader.
