Jagan Mohan Reddy to take oath as Andhra Pradesh CM on May 30: YSRCP leader

IANS  |  Amaravati 

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will take oath as the new Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on May 30 in the temple town of Tirupati, a YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader said on Thursday.

YSRCP was heading for a landslide victory as it was leading on 152 seats in the 175-member Assembly.

Senior party leader Umareddy Venkateshwarlu told reporters that the newly elected YSRCP legislators will meet on Saturday to elect Jagan Mohan Reddy as their leader.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 14:08 IST

