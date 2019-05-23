Modi's magic worked, says Vijay Goel

A clear majority to the (BJP) in the polls reflects that the "magic" of and his leadership worked, said

"It is all about Modi. Modi means development, nation's progress, inclusive growth. The nation has trusted us again. Modiji addressed the issues of corruption, inflation and lack of development," he told reporters after meeting here.

"What worked is the magic of Modiji, of the development he did, of people's trust he had. The youth supported him."

In a dig at the (AAP), the BJP said: "The BJP is winning all seven seats in People did not like AAP for their frivolous comments and creating ruckus."

He also slammed the opposition over allegations regarding Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) manipulation.

"They did not have problem with EVMs when they won election. They have made mockery of 900 million voters. People are laughing at them.

"Now, they should behave properly and help the (BJP) government in taking the nation ahead," Goel said.

