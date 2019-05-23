Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami congratulates Modi on poll victory

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the BJP's victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
Palaniswami in a letter to Modi said: "I congratulate you on the magnificent victory in the General Elections. The people of our country have honoured you with a second consecutive term."
"I wish you and the Government of India under your stewardship the very best," Palaniswami added.
