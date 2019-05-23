JUST IN
Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami congratulates Modi on poll victory

IANS  |  Chennai 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the BJP's victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Palaniswami in a letter to Modi said: "I congratulate you on the magnificent victory in the General Elections. The people of our country have honoured you with a second consecutive term."

"I wish you and the Government of India under your stewardship the very best," Palaniswami added.

