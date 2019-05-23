Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami congratulates Modi on poll victory

Tamil on Thursday congratulated on the BJP's victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Palaniswami in a letter to Modi said: "I congratulate you on the magnificent victory in the The people of our country have honoured you with a second consecutive term."

"I wish you and the under your stewardship the very best," Palaniswami added.

--IANS

vj/kr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)