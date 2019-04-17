Jammu-Srinagar highway open for civilians on Wednesday

There would be no restriction on civilian traffic on the Jammu- highway on Wednesday, officials said.

Civilian traffic would be allowed to move on the national highway on Wednesday since there would be no movement of convoys of the security forces, a traffic said.

The decision was specific to this Wednesday only and would not include Wednesdays and Sundays hereafter, the said.

Authorities had decided not to allow any civilian traffic on the highway on Wednesdays and Sundays to secure the movement of security forces convoys.

The decision was taken after 40 CRPF troopers were killed in a terror strike on the highway in district on February 14.

--IANS

