EU foreign chief urges Libyans to re-start dialogue

(France), April 16 (IANS/AKI) Amid a deadly military escalation in Libya's capital this month, the European Union's on Tuesday called for the country's warring factions to swiftly resume talks.

"A rapid return to the negotiating table is essential and is still possible," Mogherini said in an address at the here.

"We believe more than ever that the and the (planned) National Conference track are the only real opportunities for a peaceful solution," she added.

Mogherini warned against "the multiplication and proliferation of various initiatives" aimed at ending the chaos that has gripped since late dictator was toppled in 2011.

Over 170 people have been killed and 750 have been injured in fighting between eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar's forces and those loyal to the backed government since Haftar ordered an assault on the capital nearly two weeks ago, while some 18,000 have fled their homes, according to the UN.

favours a to the conflict and opposes military intervention in

