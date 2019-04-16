Jihadists could enter Italy as refugees from Libya: PM

Rome, April 16 (IANS/AKI) The risk of foreign fighters arriving in among an influx of refugees from is alarming the populist government, which is seeking to halt the escalating warfare in the chaos-hit North African country, said on Tuesday.

"We are very worried about the Libyan crisis. We will continue trying to avoid a humanitarian disaster that could also expose to the threat of foreign fighters entering our and other European countries.

"This is why we absolutely must forestall this (military) escalation," said.

Some 400 Islamic State fighters currently detained in and in the northwest city of may take advantage of the turmoil in and flee to Europe, Libya's backed government's Deputy told the foreign press here on Tuesday.

and met Maitig and Qatar's Deputy and for talks in on Monday aimed at a truce in the deadly fighting this month in between eastern military strongman and forces loyal to the UN-backed government.

Conte called for an immediate ceasefire and urged Haftar to withdraw his self-styled forces from while Thani tweeted that Haftar's offensive was "the principal obstacle to international efforts towards national dialogue".

IS-linked fighters are among some 800,000 refugees set to head to from war-wracked Libya, its UN-backed premier told newspaper on Monday.

A total 174 people have been killed and over 750 wounded since Haftar ordered his LNA to enter Tripoli earlier this month, while some 18,000 have fled their homes, according to the UN.

