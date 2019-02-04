Jammu-Srinagar highway open for one-way traffic

The strategic Jammu- highway was open for one-way on Monday, as nearly 3,000 vehicles, mostly trucks, were still stranded, according to department sources.

The will be allowed to move from to Srinagar, but not from the opposite direction.

"Nearly 3,000 Srinagar-bound vehicles from Jammu, mostly trucks, were unable to cross the on Sunday evening," the sources told IANS.

"Due to highly slippery road conditions from Nowgam in the Bannihal sector and Lower Munda in the Valley, vehicular movement was stopped on Sunday evening."

According to the sources, the weather conditions are likely to improve on Monday which will allow the stranded vehicles to continue their onward journey to the valley.

Landslides in the Ramsoo-Ramban sector and heavy showfall in Bannihal caused the blockade of the highway.

Due to the highway closure, prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed in the valley.

