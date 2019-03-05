Jammu-Srinagar highway opens for one-way traffic

The strategic Jammu- highway on Tuesday opened for one-way traffic, an said.

"Traffic will only move from to All stranded vehicles on the highway were cleared on Monday," the said.

Supplies of essential commodities are routed into the landlocked Valley through this 300 km-long highway.

Acute scarcity of the commodities including vegetables, mutton, poultry and hit the valley last month due to frequent and long blockades of the highway.

Last week it remained closed due to fresh snowfall and landslides.

