Jammu-Srinagar highway opens for one-way traffic

IANS  |  Jammu 

The strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway on Tuesday opened for one-way traffic, an official said.

"Traffic will only move from Jammu to Srinagar. All stranded vehicles on the highway were cleared on Monday," the traffic department official said.

Supplies of essential commodities are routed into the landlocked Kashmir Valley through this 300 km-long highway.

Acute scarcity of the commodities including vegetables, mutton, poultry and petroleum products hit the valley last month due to frequent and long blockades of the highway.

Last week it remained closed due to fresh snowfall and landslides.

First Published: Tue, March 05 2019. 08:32 IST

