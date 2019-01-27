Jammu-Srinagar highway to open

The strategic Jammu- highway will open for traffic on Sunday after it remained closed for six consecutive days, officials said.

"All landslide debris on the highway in district was cleared on Saturday evening. Over 80 trucks carrying essential supplies for the were allowed to move," the traffic officials said.

A landslide hit the highway in area early Sunday morning, But the officials said that clearance operation was already underway.

"The highway will open after its completion."

The highway had remained closed for six consecutive days stranding over 2,000 vehicles.

