West Bengal celebrates Republic Day with petriotic fervour

Governor Keshari Nath unfurled the Tricolour and took the ceremonial salute as the state celebrated 70thRepublic Day on Saturday.

Amidst stringent security, also inspected a of honour and raised the national flag with the national anthem "Jana Gana Mana" reverberating across the arterial to signal the start of a colourful march-past.

A helicopter hovered above spraying petals, as units from the Army, Navy and took part in the customary parade displaying sophisticated arms and weapons like the Mechanised Infantry Combat vehicle and the Brahmos Supersonic Cruise missile.

Models of the battleship INS Kolkata and the helicopter were also exhibited in the presence of Mamata Banerjee, Biman Bandopadhyay, ministers, bureaucrats, police officers and members of the diplomatic corps.

Several contingents of Kolkata and Police, Border Security Force, traffic sergeants, fire brigade and NCC cadets participated in the parade.

Students of south got all round applause for their smart demeanour.

Folk artists from various districts and the Chhau dancers of Purulia brought the rear of the parade.

Earlier, in a tweet Banerjee called for cherishing the 'idea of India' for which the freedom fighters had laid down their lives to end colonial rule.

"Our people and our great institutions must strive to remain "independent", in the true sense of the word, she said.

The national flag was also hoisted at the various government offices across the state to mark the day.

