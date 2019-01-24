Jammu-Srinagar highway to remain closed

The Jammu- highway will remain closed on Thursday for the fourth consecutive day following fresh snowfall in Bannihal sector, an said.

Although the debris of an avalanche that hit the has been removed and both tubes made functional, traffic cannot be allowed on the highway as the road has turned slippery, of Traffic Police in Muzaffar Ahmad Shah told IANS.

"The decision has been taken keeping safety of travellers in mind. A big landslide had also hit the highway in area of district due to incessant rain," Shah said.

Intending travellers have been advised not to undertake the journey without contacting the control rooms in and

The strategic highway is regarded as the lifeline for the landlocked valley as all essential supplies are routed through this road.

Closure of the highway especially during the winter months helps hoarders and profiteers hike prices of essentials by creating artificial scarcity.

