3 dead, 2 injured in Delhi as cars catch fire after crash

Three persons were on Wednesday burnt to death and two others injured as their cars collided and caught fire in the national capital, police said.

The accident occurred at 6.20 p.m near in east when a speeding Eco Sport car lost balance and hit a Maruti Omni car coming from the opposite direction.

"Following the collision, both cars caught fire. The fire spread fast trapping the occupants of both vehicles," of Police (DCP) Meghna Yadav said.

"Some passersby and police team pulled the injured occupants out of the ill-fated vehicles and took them to a nearby hospital," Yadav said.

Omni occupant Shamsad, 28, a resident of Mustafabad, and Eco Sports occupants Akshay Jain, 21, and Garve Sehgal, 30, were declared dead in the hospital, the said.

The other two injured -- identified as Abdul, 30, and Imran, 28 -- were also occupants of Omni car.

"The vehicles involved in accident were gutted before fire tenders reached the site," the DCP said.

The injured and the deceased were residents of different areas of east The exact sequence of accident is being established, according to her.

