Sheila Dikshit demands probe into labourer's death

Expressing sorrow at the death of a labourer who died while desilting a drain in Delhis Wazirabad area, Congress on Wednesday sought an inquiry into the incident to stop recurrence of such deaths.

Kishan Lal suffocated to death on Sunday while desilting a supplementary drain at Wazirabad.

on Wednesday visited the labourer's residence to meet his wife and children at Sriram Basti opposite Wazirabad. She promised help on behalf of the Congress.

said it was very sad that neither the Minister nor higher officials of the enquired about the family for two days.

The data collected by NGO Safai Karmachari Andolan shows that more than 200 sanitation workers have died since January 2017.

