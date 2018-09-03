JCILPS nabs 12 persons entering Manipur

Activists of the Joint Committee on System (JCILPS) on Monday nabbed 12 persons, who had illegally entered Manipur, near the Imphal- National Highway-2.

The nabbed persons are believed to be Bangladeshi nationals who were planning to go to district.

"They carried fake Aadhar cards. The government should find out who issued them the fake documents," W. Rabi, an activist of the JCILPS, said.

According to the police, all the 12 persons are being questioned.

In August, the Police stepped up vigilance against non-locals entering the state and rounded up several human traffickers in district bordering

The police also dismantled over ten bamboo bridges across the used by the illegal migrants for sneaking into

The government intensified the patrolling as officials suspected that many persons not included in the National Register of Citizens in may come to Manipur to take shelter.

--IANS

il/qd/sed

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)