Jet employees meet new Civil Aviation Minister

Grounded Jet Airway's employees met new Civil Minister Puri here on Monday and handed over a memorandum regarding its revival.

"A delegation of six @ShivSena MP's led by accompanied by representatives of came to see me. They handed over a memorandum regarding revival of Jet Airways," Puri said in a tweet.

Civil Secretary was also present in the meeting.

Among the group of employees was Nidhi Chapekhar, a survivor of the 2016 terror attack.

Having run out of cash, had suspended operations On April 17, impacting thousands of employees, lessors, vendors and passengers.

Lenders of led by state-run State Bank of are currently in the process of selling the to recover their dues of over Rs 8,400 crore.

