Will work with Congress MPs without inhibitions for betterment of Punjab: Hardeep Singh Puri

Puri on Saturday said he will work with the MPs from for the betterment of the state.

"I have no inhibitions in working with the MPs from As a in the government I will do everything possible to provide all facilities under schemes such as Swacch Bharat, Hriday in the state," Puri told reporters here.

Puri on Friday took oath as the He has also been made a in the which is being headed by Piyush Goyal.

Puri asserted that Congress' winning 8 out of the 13 seats in did not make a huge difference as the BJP had been able to do relatively well in the seats where it had contested.

"The elections are over now, we will do internal surveys and forward its results within the party. If claims it has dramatically won seats here, let it be, there are no differences with the Akali Dal and we will not engage in playing blame game now. If you look at the seats where the BJP had contested you will find out we did really well," Puri said.

He added that he will release a vision document cum website titled, "Puri for ki Nagri" within a week which will give the opportunity to every resident to reach him directly. The website will have the option for the people to directly interact with him and share their problems and ideas.

Puri, a former lost the Lok Sabha polls from the seat and is currently a Rajya Sabha lawmaker.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)