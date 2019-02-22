Puri lays foundation stone of redevelopment of GPRA colony in South East Delhi

JUST IN
Forex reserves rise by USD 150 mn to USD 398.3 bn

Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday laid foundation stone of redevelopment of the GPRA colony at Sriniwaspuri in South East Delhi.

According to the government, not a single tree will be cut for redevelopment of Sriniwaspuri project to be carried out by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD)

An official statement said that the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) currently has total 1,429 quarters of different categories, out of which 820 quarters are being demolished in Phase-I.

It stated that the CPWD will construct 4,994 GPRA of different categories at a cost of Rs 3,999 crores in two phases.

The CPWD has reduced the area of basement under the Towers to avoid transplantation of large number of trees.

In addition to transplantation of the trees, compensatory planation of trees will be carried out in the complex in a big manner.

First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 19:20 IST

