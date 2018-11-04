Jharkhand to become open defecation free by November 15: Uma Bharti

With the current rate of coverage in Jharkhand, the state will become open free (ODF) by November 15, for Drinking Water and said on Sunday.

was carved out of on November 15, 2000 to create a separate state.

She was speaking at the ' Sammelan' at Rajmahal,

"Ganga Gram" is a concept to transform the banks of the there into ideal villages with emphasis on ODF, solid and liquid waste management, water conservation, groundwater recharge, modern crematorium, tree plantation, and organic and medicinal plant agriculture, a government statement said.

In this regard, stressed upon public participation as a key to making the Ganga ideal "Ganga Grams".

"Participate in solid and liquid activities, do not litter around and pollute water sources, and take care of to promote organic farming," she said.

Parameswaran Iyer, Secretary, Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, highlighted the societal and financial gains from the (SBM) and said that in the past four years, coverage has gone up from a low 39 per cent to over 95 per cent in rural areas.

Citing reports from organisations such as Unicef and WHO, he said that a family in an village saves on an average Rs 50,000 annually on its medical expenditure. "With such a growth, would have saved about three lakh lives by October 2019," he said.

also laid the foundation stone of the and Ghat and the Municipal Waste Water Project at

--IANS

sd/shs/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)