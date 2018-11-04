Provide support to stranded pilgrims: Odisha to Uttarakhand

-
ALSO READ
This stairway to heaven is breaking: Religious tourism in Uttarakhand
42 pilgrims from Odisha stranded without food near Badrinath
Badrinath National Highway closed due to heavy rains
Yamunotri pilgrimage halted amid Uttarakhand rains
Two killed, 10 injured as taxi falls into gorge in U'khand
-
The Odisha government on Sunday requested the Uttarakhand government to provide necessary support to the 42 Odia pilgrims stranded at Badrinath due to snowfall.
State Joint Relief Commissioner P.R. Mohapatra wrote to the Chamoli District Collector requesting him to extend the necessary support to the pilgrims and arrange for their safe return to Odisha.
He said the pilgrims were returning from Badrinath when, due to heavy snowfall and road blockages, they were stranded at a lodge on Saturday.
They are starving and facing several problems due to power cuts, said Mohapatra.
Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and requested him for the safe return of the pilgrims. He was assured of full support and medical care.
--IANS
cd/mag/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU