Provide support to stranded pilgrims: Odisha to Uttarakhand

The on Sunday requested the government to provide necessary support to the 42 Odia pilgrims stranded at due to snowfall.

wrote to the requesting him to extend the necessary support to the pilgrims and arrange for their safe return to Odisha.

He said the pilgrims were returning from when, due to heavy snowfall and road blockages, they were stranded at a lodge on Saturday.

They are starving and facing several problems due to power cuts, said Mohapatra.

also spoke to Chief and requested him for the safe return of the pilgrims. He was assured of full support and medical care.

--IANS

cd/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)