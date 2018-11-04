Maneka slams Maharashtra government over killing of maneater tigress

Union Women and on Sunday slammed the government over the killing of the maneater

Gandhi, in a tweet, hit out at Forest Minister saying "it is nothing but a straight case of crime" and said she will take up the matter "very strongly" with Chief Minister

Despite several requests from many stakeholders, Mungantiwar gave orders for the killing. "I am definitely going to take up this case of utter lack of empathy for animals as a test case. Legally, criminally as well as politically" added.

was a five-year-old identified as "T1" who had created terror in Maharashtra's She was shot dead early on Saturday near Borati village in Yavatmal district.

died after three months of a massive hunt undertaken with the help of trap cameras, drones, trained sniffer dogs along with a team of forest department officials and spotters.

As per the directives, forest department officials were required to first tranquilize and trap her, but in Saturday's operation, she allegedly attacked the stalking team which shot her.

--IANS

som/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)