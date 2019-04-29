JUST IN
Business Standard

Jharkhand woman voter dead after falling from bike

IANS  |  Ranchi 

A woman who was heading to a polling booth to cast her vote in the ongoing elections to the three Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand on Monday, died after falling from a bike in Garwah district, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place after the victim Murty Devi's husband lost control of his bike.

She was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

Garwah falls under the Palamau Lok Sabha seat.

Besides Palamau, voting is underway in Lohardagga and Chatra.

First Published: Mon, April 29 2019. 14:06 IST

