Jharkhand woman voter dead after falling from bike

A woman who was heading to a polling booth to cast her vote in the ongoing elections to the three Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand on Monday, died after falling from a bike in Garwah district, police said.
According to the police, the incident took place after the victim Murty Devi's husband lost control of his bike.
She was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries.
Garwah falls under the Palamau Lok Sabha seat.
Besides Palamau, voting is underway in Lohardagga and Chatra.
--IANS
ns/ksk
