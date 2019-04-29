Jharkhand woman voter dead after falling from bike

A woman who was heading to a polling booth to cast her vote in the ongoing elections to the three seats in on Monday, died after falling from a bike in district, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place after the victim Murty Devi's husband lost control of his bike.

She was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

falls under the Palamau seat.

Besides Palamau, voting is underway in Lohardagga and Chatra.

--IANS

ns/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)