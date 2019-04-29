Rajasthan records nearly 30% polling (2nd Lead) (11 a.m.)

Despite rising temperatures and EVM glitches, on Monday polled 29.40 per cent votes in four hours as 13 of its 25 seats entered the fray in the fourth phase of the staggered process.

While polled the highest with 33.53 per cent till 11 a.m., Tonk in Sawai Madhopur polled the lowest with 26.15 per cent.

Earlier there were reported incidents of EVM glitches in Pali, Devli in Tonk, Bhinai in Ajmer and Chohtan in district.

Dushyant Singh, son of former Vasundhra Raje, was angry over repeated power failures in different parts of Jhalawar and said that state administration deliberately wanted to reduce the polling percentage in Jhalawar.

Villagers of Neempura in Chhabra in district initially boycotted polling demanding construction of a bridge in their area. Voting there commenced around 9 a.m. after officials reached the spot and convinced them that the issue would be addressed.

A newly-wed bride, Gunjan, was seen voting, she told the media, she wanted to carry out her democratic duty before leaving for her in-laws.

Around 30 complaints of EVM glitches were recorded in the first two hours of polling in Rajasthan, that poll officials said were immediately looked into.

--IANS

arc/in

